Winnipeg Hands Wild Third Straight Loss

The Winnipeg Jets topped the Wild 5-2 Thursday night at MTS Centre in Canada. The Wild is now 0-3-0 to start the season after its season-opening road trip.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 13:08 of the opening period on a Ryan Hartman goal, but then surrendered a pair of goals to the Jets in the second period to enter the third down 2-1.

Brad Hunt's first goal of the season at 3:09 of the third tied the score at two, but Winnipeg rattled off back-to-back goals at 8:47 and 9:15 to take the lead for good.

Minnesota will host Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.