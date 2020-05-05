Will Pandemic Bring Inflation? Expert Explains What To Expect

WILL COVID 19 BRING INFLATION?

Dr. Michael Busler, Ph.D., a Politica Economics Analyst, explains what could happen for our economy over the next few months, and what we can expect towards the middle of summer.

I spoke with Dr. Busler, who also discussed what's happening in unemployment; the search for a vaccine, increasing spending too much and the good and the bad of getting extra money.

He will discuss what we can expect for small businesses as well.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH KELLY CORDES

To listen to the interview, click on the player below.