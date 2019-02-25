Wild Wins Third Straight

The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 30-27-6 on the season.

Jason Zucker gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 11:42 of the second period with his 15th goal of the season, assisted by Eric Staal and Jonas Brodin.

The Blues would tie the game on an Alex Pietrangelo goal at 7:26 of the third period, but new acquisition Ryan Donato sent the home fans happy with his overtime goal at 2:29.

The Wild will play at Winnipeg Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.