Wild Vanquish Vancouver Thursday

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild, who has now won back-to-back games, is now 25-22-6 on the season.

Brad Hunt started the scoring for the Wild with his eighth goal of the season at 6:01 of the first period, followed by first period goals from Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala.

After a Vancouver goal in the second period cut Minnesota's lead to 3-1, Zach Parise answered at 14:33 of the third period to give the Wild a 4-1 lead.

Minnesota will play at Dallas Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on WJON.