Wild Struggle To Score Against Kings Tuesday

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild is now 4-3 on the season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kurtis MacDermid broke a scoreless tie with his first goal of the season at 4:02 of the second period, assisted by Andreas Athanasiou and Jeff Carter. The score would remain 1-0 until early in the third period, when Joel Eriksson Ek notched his team-high fourth goal of the season.

Eriksson Ek's wraparound goal was assisted by Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno, tying the game at one.

However, the Kings would get a goal from Carl Grundstrom just under four minutes later which would prove to be the game-winner.

Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot missed another game with an injury. Kaapo Kahkonen made 19 saves in the loss for the Wild, while Kings goalie Calvin Petersen made 32 saves in the win.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Wild and Kings will meet up once again on Thursday night in St. Paul. The Wild took both games of its season-opening series at Staples Center against LA and will look to avoid being swept in the two-game set at home.

Thursday's Minnesota Wild game can be heard on WJON with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.