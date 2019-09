The Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Thursday night in a preseason game. Minnesota is now 2-1-2 on the preseason with the win.

Jordan Greenway gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just :26 into the second period and Jason Zucker made it 2-0 at 13:13. Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves to earn the win in net for Minnesota.

The Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.