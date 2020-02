The Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 30-25-7 on the season and currently sit three points out of a wild card playoff spot.

Mikko Koivu broke a scoring slump with a two-goal night, while Ryan Donato, Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala each scored goals in the win for Minnesota as well.

The Wild will play at Detroit Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.