The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Donato was acquired from the Boston Bruins for Charlie Coyle during the 2018-19 season.

Donato, 24, charted 18 goals and 21 assists in 84 games with the Wild over parts of two seasons.

The Wild is reportedly also working on a trade that would send goalie Devan Dubnyk to the Sharks as well.