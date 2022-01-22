Wild Rout Blackhawks, Gopher and Husky Hockey Teams Earn Wins

Friday was a good day for state and local sports teams with the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University men's hockey teams, SCSU women's basketball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, and Minnesota Wild all earning wins. The SCSU men's basketball team came up short in Nebraska, and the Gopher men's basketball team is gearing up to host Rutgers.

RECAPS:

- The Wild Topped Chicago 5-1 on the road Friday. Minnesota dominated, scoring three in the first period and two more in the second. The Blackhawks netted the only goal of the third period to avoid the shutout. Ryan Hartman led Minnesota with two goals. The Wild improve to 23-10-3 and Chicago falls to 15-19-6. The teams will travel to St. Paul for a rematch on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's hockey team edged out Michigan 2-1 in OT. Matthew Knies and Ben Meyers each scored one for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 14-9 and the Wolverines fall to 18-7-1. The teams with take the ice for game two at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- After a could of weeks of postponed matchups, the SCSU men's hockey team hit the ice again and creamed Miami University 11-1. Zach Okabe led the way for SCSU with two goals. The Huskies improve to 13-6 and the RedHawks fall to 4-17-2. The teams will complete the weekend series at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team earned their second straight win taking down Wayne State College 72-64 on Friday. Kylie Hammer led all scorers with 27 points for the Wildcats. Nikki Kilboten led the way for St. Cloud State with 24 points. The Huskies improve to 13-3 and will face Augustana at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Norsemen dominated against the Minotauros, earning a 4-1 win. St. Cloud outshot Minot 45-18 with four different scorers finding the net. The Norsemen improve to 17-13 and the Minotauros fall to 20-16-1. The teams will meet again on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks had a close call on Friday, but a late push lifted them over the Mason City Toros 7-5. Tucker Skime led all scorers with three goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 32-1 and the Toros fall to 24-10-1. The teams will complete the weekend series on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- The slump continued for the SCSU men's basketball team who lost their third straight game 83-59 while on the road at Wayne State Friday. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with 26 points and 10 rebounds for St. Cloud State. The Huskies fall to 8-9 and will visit Augustana on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 10-5 Gopher men's basketball team will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they host Rutgers (11-6) on Saturday. Minnesota is 8-6 overall against the Scarlett Knights. pre-game coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

