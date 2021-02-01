Wild Grind Out Win Over Avs Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 6-4 on the season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Wild bounced back from a 5-1 drubbing on Saturday despite playing without Matt Dumba (knee) and Marcus Foligno (COVID-19).

The Avalanche got on the board first with a Joonas Donskoi goal at 4:33 of the opening period, but Minnesota would respond before the end of the opening period with a Jordan Greenway goal at 16:19.

Greenway's second goal of the season was assisted by Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead on Victor Rask's second goal of the season, which came at 1:28 of the second period and was assisted by Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Colorado's Cale Makar would even the score with his first goal of the season just over two minutes later, followed by a Brandon Saad goal at 7:09 of the third period that gave the Avs a 3-2 lead.

However, Rask would strike again for the Wild at 12:34 to tie the game and ultimately send the contest to overtime.

Jonas Brodin was the overtime hero for the Wild Sunday, burying the game-winning goal just :18 into overtime to send Minnesota to the win.

The Wild will now travel to Colorado for two more games with the Avs beginning Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.