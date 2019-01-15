Wild Flushed By Flyers Monday

The Minnesota Wild's recent skid continued Monday night with a 7-4 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia. Minnesota is now 22-20-3 on the season and 13 points behind Winnipeg in the Central Division standings.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Jason Zucker and Joel Eriksson Ek, but the Flyers answered with a pair of goals of their own to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

After Minnesota's Marcus Foligno scored at 2:23 of the second period to give the Wild a 3-2 lead, the Flyers pulled away with three straight goals to earn the win.

The Wild will look to bounce back Tuesday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.