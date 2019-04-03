Wild Eliminated From Playoff Race Despite Win

The Minnesota Wild were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night despite its 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Minnesota will miss the playoffs this season after participating in the previous six.

Zach Parise scored a pair of goals for the Wild, while Victor Rask, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each found the back of the net once. Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves in net for Minnesota.

However, the Avalanche's win over Edmonton put Colorado five points ahead of the Wild with just two games left on the schedule.

The Wild will play out the string with games at home against Boston on Thursday and at Dallas on Sunday.