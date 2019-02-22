Wild Earn Road Win Thursday

The Minnesota Wild topped the New York Rangers 4-1 Thursday night to snap a five-game losing skid. The Wild is now 28-27-6 on the season, good for the second wild card spot in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Jared Spurgeon started the scoring for Minnesota with a power play goal at 15:04 of the opening period. After the Rangers scored early in the second period to tie the game, Mikael Granlund scored the eventual game-winner at 8:41 to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Minnesota would add goals from Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway in the 3rd period to pad their lead. Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves in net to earn the win.

The Wild will play at Detroit Friday night. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.