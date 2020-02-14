Wild Blows Lead In Loss To Rangers

The New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a game that went to a shootout Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 27-23-7 on the season.

Minnesota's Ryan Donato and Jonas Brodin each scored in the first period, and Jordan Greenway's goal in the second gave the Wild a 3-1 lead. However, the Rangers would score a pair of goals in the third period, including the tying goal with just 1:04 left in regulation.

The Rangers won the shootout round 2-0.

The Wild will try to bounce back when they host the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3, WJON.