Wild Blow Early Lead, Lose to Arizona 5-2

GLENDALE, AZ -- The Minnesota Wild came up short against the Arizona Coyotes in game two of the weekend series Saturday.

Minnesota pushed out to a nice 2-0 lead in the opening period. Then in the second, Arizona netted two goals to tie up the game. The Coyotes kept that momentum going in the third, scoring three unanswered goals and going on to beat the Wild 5-2.

Minneapolis native Tyler Pitlick led all scorers with two for Arizona. Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway each scored a goal for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 26 saves and allowed four goals in the loss.

The Wild fall to 13-8-1 and will return home on Monday to host the Golden Knights. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.