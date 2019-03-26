Wild Blanked By Nashville Monday

The Minnesota Wild were shut out 1-0 by the Nashville Predators Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 35-33-9, good for 79 points, and remains two points behind Colorado for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

The Predators' Ryan Johansen scored a shorthanded goal at 4:32 of the first period to account for the game's only scoring. The Wild outshot the Predators 29-19 in the loss.

Minnesota will try to bounce back Friday night when they play in Vegas against the Golden Knights. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.