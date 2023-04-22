Wild and Norsemen Scoop Up Wins, Wolves Drop Game Three

The St. Cloud Norsemen won their first post-season contest against Aberdeen and the Minnesota Wild routed Dallas to win game three Friday night, while the Twins let a close one slip away to the Nationals and the Timberwolves lost game three to Denver.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen beat Aberdeen 2-1 in game one of the Divisional Semifinals on the road Friday night. St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. The Wings did not get on the board until the third period to avoid the shutout. Tyler Dysart and Kade Peterson each netted one for the Norsemen. Ethan Dahlmeir made 23 saves and allowed one goal in the win. St. Cloud now leads the best-of-five series 1-0. The teams will take the ice in South Dakota for game two on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

- The Wild topped the Stars 5-1 in game three Friday night. Mats Zuccarello led Minnesota with two goals, while Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, and Marcus Johansson each added one. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and allowed just one goal. With the win, the Wild retake the lead in the series 2-1. The teams will return to Xcel Energy Center for game four on Sunday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins let Friday's series opener against Washington slip through their fingers with a 3-2 loss at home. Joey Gallo hit a solo home run to put Minnesota up 1-0 in the third. In the same inning, Ryan Jeffers also made it home to extend the lead to 2-0. However, the Nationals took advantage of Minnesota's pitching troubles late in the game. Washington scored a run in the seventh to close the gap and took the game-winning lead with two more in the eighth. Tyler Mahle struck out four batters and allowed three hits and one run in six and one-third innings. The Twins fall to 11-9 and the Nationals improve to 6-13. The teams will return to Target Field on Saturday for game two. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Timberwolves lost game three of the series 120-111 to Denver at home on Friday. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 36 points for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 25 points. Denver center Nikola Jokić's 20-point, 11-rebound, and 12-assist performance moved him into second place with his seventh career post-season triple-double. He now trails only Wilt Chamberlain who tallied nine. The Wolves now trail the Nuggets 0-3. Denver can advance to the next round with one more win, while Minnesota has a steep hill to climb. The teams will face off at Target Center in game four on Sunday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

