Why is this Small Minnesota Town Considered the “best”?

I feel like Minnesota is filled with small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.

There is a website called farandwide.com and they have taken the time to rank all of the best small towns across the country, and they do add an explanation as to why they are the "best". I do appreciate they explanation, because I do think that a lof of the towns...the small towns in Minnesota do have their own little unique things about each one. Some are definitely "cuter" than others. Wabasha, in Southern Minnesota has that sort of "movie set" feel to it. I feel like you could see that town on an episode of something like the "Gilmour Girls".

Get our free mobile app

What town is the "best small town in Minnesota"? It's Grand Marais. The population in Grand Marais is just over 1300 residents. And it's located right on Lake Superior. There are a lot of towns that are located in Lake Superior, so what makes this one so great? It's also surrounded by the Superior National Forest, so it's great for a quiet retreat, but also gives the traveler access to many of the wineries and breweries around the area. On any given day it's pretty easy to find some sort of beer or wine tasting going on. You also may come home with some unique brews.

So, if you are looking to get away for a long weekend, think about traveling to Northern Minnesota. Head to Grand Marais. With Summer on the way (eventually) might be the perfect "getaway" weekend,

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud