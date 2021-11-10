Why Hospitals Aren’t Telling You What You Deserve to Know

I'M TIRED OF BEING IN THE DARK

Do you ever feel like you have no idea what and if your medical insurance is going to cover visits, prescriptions, and other procedures that you or a family member really need? Do you feel like you are "kept in the dark" on purpose? According to Dr. David Wilcox, YOU are absolutely right. Our current healthcare system is complex and intentionally keeps the general public guessing at what they will have to pay.

I BOUGHT THIS BOOK YESTERDAY

Dr. David Wilcox has been in the industry for many many years and has written an eye-opening book that can help you navigate your way through what you need, what the insurance companies should be paying for, and how to get what you really need.

"How To Avoid Being A Victim Of The American Healthcare System" is David's new book, which offers some insightful and important information that helps you figure out what you need to know, and offers advice on how to help improve our current system.

You can listen to my interview with David by clicking the player below:

REAL ANSWERS TO REASONABLE QUESTIONS

The book answers important questions, including:

Why healthcare is so complex

How to stay safe in the hospital

Why hospitals aren't telling you what they are going to charge you upfront

Why prescription drug prices are so high in the United States

What you can do if your insurance company denies your claims

How does healthcare get reimbursed?

How to improve the quality of healthcare in the U.S.

Why your doctor allows you to see out of network providers when your insurance won't cover them

How to ask the right questions to get the answers you need regarding your healthcare

You can order the book off of Amazon, ( I ordered from Amazon Smile so I can help benefit my local charity of choice), and you can also get the book on David's website, www.drdavidwilcox.com.

