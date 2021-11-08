What are the Minnesota Laws for This Situation

As I was walking my usual route I saw this... in a residential area. It is deer season, and this almost looks like a deer that someone shot and it fell off of the vehicle that was hauling it home. Usually, if a deer is hit by a vehicle there is a lot more damage, and it is not on the side of the road, like this one, but more in the middle.

Thinking- how does this happen, if it had fallen off of a vehicle hauling it that would be terrible, but it's not field dressed, so odds are that didn't happen. Since it was probably hit, what are you supposed to do about it? Obviously having your car fixed if there is damage is on the top of the list, but other than that, can you keep it? Are you supposed to call the DNR? If you do keep it, do you need to report that too? Do you need to prove that you did hit it? An how long is it viable?

This deer is in a residential area. I know that deer activity has been heavier, so it is very possible that someone did hit this deer. But if so, just left it there. What are the rules/laws if this happens?

Get our free mobile app

From the Minnesota DNR:

On one hand it does seem like easy pickings if you are someone who would like the deer meat, and on the other hand it's a little gross. Especially if it's been lying there for any amount of time. If you hit it, call the DNR, like, right away.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

.

"}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">