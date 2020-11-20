West Bank Building New Permanent Location In Sartell

SARTELL -- You may have noticed some dirt being moved at the corner of County Road 1 and Highway 15 in Sartell.

Crews have been prepping the area to begin construction on a new bank building. West Bank plans to open new 15,000 square-foot building at that corner.

Market President Matt Laubach says they've been leasing their current space since 2019 and wanted to plant their own roots within the St. Cloud area with a new permanent location.

In addition to business banking, the new building will offer full-service consumer banking as well as trust services to its business customers and to the community.

Laubach says the site work is underway and construction will take about a year to complete.

West Bank is currently located along Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.