Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night.
For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center.
Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a red hot spiced wine), Beaver Island Beer, coffee and cocoa from Kinder Coffee Lab, and brats from Olde Brick House.
There has been a commemorative mug created for each year of the event.
Several artisans were there selling some handmade items.
And, an accordion player provided the entertainment.
The annual tree lighting ceremony was also held on Thursday in front of the River's Edge Convention Center with a few songs from the Minnesota Center Chorale before mayor Dave Kleis lit up the Christmas Tree.