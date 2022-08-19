Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota

UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota.

The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November.

The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The northwestern part of the state will be pretty close to normal.

As for the precipitation outlook, the southern half of Minnesota will continue to be drier than normal. That's the part of the state that has had below-normal rainfall throughout the summer months.

For St. Cloud and northward, we're looking at average amounts of rain.