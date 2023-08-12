We Love Brainerd, So It’s No Surprise That This Celebrity Might too!

There's lots to do in Brainerd during the Summer. Many of us head that way multiple times through the season. Whether it's a family trip hanging with the kids or a trip with friends to explore the lakes by day and enjoy the restaurants and bars at night.

So we really shouldn't be surprised when a celebrity shows up to enjoy the area for all those same reasons. But it's still fun and surprising to experience running into a celebrity.

And this weekend lots of folks in Brainerd are enjoying seeing Miles Teller hanging out. He is, of course, the star of 'Top Gun: Maverick'. He played Goose's son, Rooster, and got high praise for his role in that movie.

He also recently starred in the Series 'The Offer' where he played Albert Ruddy in the story about the making of the movie 'The Godfather'. If you haven't seen that yet, look it up. It's an incredible story.

This weekend though he's been hanging in Brainerd. Lots of folks took to socials to post pictures and comments.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS:

Leah "We played shuffle board next to him and his buddies last night at Grand View lodge and my friend was convinced it was him and I said no way but sure enough, it was him!"

Ellie: "And my bachelorette party is next weekend… in Brainerd" (followed by 3 crying emoji's)

Anastasia: "Is he single? Asking for a friend...calculating drive time to Brainerd".

Ha! Sadly for her, he is married. But from the looks of all the comments, Miles chatted and took pictures with many people.

