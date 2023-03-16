(Watch) Minnesota Sheriff’s Car Going 114 Hits Deer

I'm not a huge fan of driving at night. I guess as one ages a bit your eyes don't work as well at night as the used to. I really don't like driving after the sun sets in the lakes area because I'm pretty paranoid about hitting a deer.

This video dates back to a few years when a Isanti County Sheriff's car was responding to an emergency call. The officer's speed reached 114 MPH and traveling at that speed is extremely dangerous. It's even more treacherous when a deer jumps out in front of your car.

All turned out okay since the sheriff sustained no injuries but the deer, well, it looks like there probably wasn't much left of the poor deer.

According to the Centennial Lakes Police Department, the Institute for Highway Safety states that about 1.5 million deer are hit by vehicles yearly. Most deer hits are between dusk & dawn and during the months of September, October and November. These just happen to be the months that the deer migrate and ,of course, it's mating season. So deer are on the move.

Minnesota usually makes the top 10 list for states with the most car/deer collisions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation offers up a few suggestions on avoiding a tragic outcome in a deer vs car situation.

Slow down and leave yourself enough distance to react and always wear your seatbelt.

Driving between dusk and dawn, keep aware and avoid distraction like using your cellphone.

When out in the country be extra careful around wooded and open areas. Scan the ditches for signs of deer.

Watch for the reflection of their eyes. One deer means there are most likely more around,. They tend to travel in groups.

Use your high beams when appropriate.

don't count on those "deer whistles' etc. to scare the deer off. They have been proven not to work.

The Minnesota State Patrol has a slogan, "Don't Veer For Deer", meaning never swerve to avoid hitting a deer. It's much safer to hit the deer than swerve to avoid it.

If you hit a deer, call 911 immediately. Put your flashers on and wait for the State Patrol or Sheriff to arrive.

