Walz Requests Disaster Declaration for Minnesota Storms

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring storms that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.

Walz requested the federal aid in a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump. In the letter, the governor says ``The transition from winter to spring in Minnesota was exceptionally difficult this year,'' and that the state needs federal help ``to recover from this major natural disaster.''

Walz requested the declaration for 51 Minnesota counties and four tribal governments. Officials say flooding, blizzards and strong winds from mid-March to late April caused damage totaling $39 million _ well above the $8 million threshold required for a federal declaration.

If granted by Trump, the declaration would reimburse communities for removing debris as well as repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure.