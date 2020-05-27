Walz: Data Will Determine Next Steps for Dialing Up State Economy

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz says they are continuing to look at the data when it comes to dialing up Minnesota's economy this summer.

He says while the numbers appear to be steady, the data shows we have still not reached the peak.

When they run these models they run them 10,000 times. We now take these four major models, with 10,000 runs each, into a picture of all the lines and what they look like. In most of those it still looks like we are on the front end of that.

Walz says they have two areas where the state is in the yellow, including ICU bed capacity.

He says how we move forward with social distancing, masks and staying home will have an impact in how the dials turn in the future.

Again if we were past the peak and on the other side, these decisions would be easier to make. We're not there yet.

Starting Monday, the state will move into the next phase of the Governor's Stay Safe Minnesota order.