Walmart, Sam’s Club to Require Face Coverings

UNDATED -- Walmart and Sam's Club are the latest major retailers requiring face masks.

The company announced Wednesday that they will require all shoppers to wear a face-covering starting Monday. They say this will give them time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates.

Walmart has also created the position of Health Ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind people without a mask of the new requirements.

At Sam's Club, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, reminding them of the requirement. Free masks will be provided if you don't have one, or you can buy one in the store.

Walmart says they know it is not possible for everyone to wear a face covering and their associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction.