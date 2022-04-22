Waite Park Store Opening a “Shop in Shop” Store Soon

The idea of having a shop within a shop has become a lot more popular within the last few years. There have been grocery stores with shoe stores in them, there have been coffee shops in stores, and now there is a growing number of stores that are adding some cosmetics stores within their stores.

Recently it was announced that Ulta stores would be added to some Target stores, and now it's been announced that Sephora will be added to some Kohl's stores. There are ten of them in Minnesota which will be adding the "shop in a shop", one of which is the Kohl's store here in Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

Bring Me the News had this statement on what to expect when Sephora is added to Kohl's.

Sephora has already been a shop in shop in JCPenney in Crossroads Center for years. And within the last few months, they had a fairly large remodel. JCPenney has been in a bankruptcy situation for years, but the one here within the mall in St. Cloud has remained open. They had a buyout that has helped them remain open and saved many jobs in several locations including the one here in St. Cloud.

The grand opening for the Sephora in the Kohl's store in Waite Park is scheduled for May 27th.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained