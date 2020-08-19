Waite Park, St. Joseph Bike Share Program Up and Running

ST. JOSEPH / WAITE PARK -- Waite Park and St. Joseph’s grant-funded Bike Share program is now fully operational.

The two communities partnered in 2019 to create the Bike Share pilot program, funded by Stearns County Public Health from the Statewide Health Improvement Program. St. Joseph Community Development Director Therese Haffner says bicycles became available to the public in mid-August.



The bike share gear includes 10 bicycles and two electronic locking systems, one located at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park and another at the Lake Wobegon trail head in St. Joseph.

The bikes, which are unisex, adjustable and include rear baskets, can be rented via mobile app Movatic. The cost is $1 per hour per bike, and there is no time limit on rentals.

To learn more, check out a video featured on the Visit Joetown Facebook page.