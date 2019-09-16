Waite Park Officials Unveil Amphitheater Name [GALLERY]

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park's newest music venue has a new name.

During Monday's Open House city officials revealed the name of the amphitheater -- The Ledge.

Residents had a chance to tour the construction site and see the progress of the amphitheater.

Bruce Melina says the amphitheater will be a really attractive feature to the city.

I think it's going to awesome. It's a great setting, people are going to be so excited when we get the first acts in here next June. It's going to be real exciting.

The name was one of five finalists voted on by residents after being narrowed done from a list of 100 submissions.

Other names included The Gem (Amphitheater), Skyview Amphitheater, Transformer Amphitheater and Bedrock Amphitheater.

With the name announced and the venue currently under construction, the management company is now beginning the process to get the first few acts booked.

The Ledge is expected to host about 15 to 20 national acts every year and will sit roughly 4,000 to 5,000 people.

If all goes well construction expected to be completed next summer.

