Waite Park Amphitheater Construction To Wrap This Summer [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK -- Construction draws closer to completion inside Waite Park's newest entertainment venue The Ledge.

Public Works Director Bill Schluenz says the concrete in the seating area has been poured and the rest of the concrete work should wrap up next month.

We will finish up with the plaza next month and this is what it will look like around the site with rock butting up to the concrete to give it that natural feel.

The amphitheater is expected to sit roughly 5,000 people with a few VIP seating areas.

Other checklist items moving closer to finishing include the electrical, painting and cabinetry work inside the box office, concession stand and dressing/greenrooms.

The Ledge is expected to host about 15 to 20 national acts every year. As for when an announcement on who will be the first to grace the state, City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the management company has not made any decision and are still in a wait and see mode given the pandemic.

Schluenz says construction on the amphitheater is still expected to wrap up this summer.