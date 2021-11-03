Voters In Minneapolis, St. Paul Approve Rent Control

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL -- Voters in Saint Paul by a margin of 53 to 47 percent have approved a three-percent annual cap on rent increases in the Capitol City, while across the river in Minneapolis, voters said yes (also 53 to 47 percent) to a measure that allows the city council to either craft a rent-control measure or kick the issue back to voters.

Claire Bergren with the group "Home To Stay in Minneapolis":

"It's really too soon to say what the policy will look like, but we are elated and so excited that Minneapolis voters tonight voted for that pathway towards rent stabilization."

Opponents warn rent control will discourage new housing development and make it more difficult for landlords to keep properties in good repair.

This story is courtesy of The Minnesota News Network.

