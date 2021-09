The Vikings overcame a first half 17-7 deficit to beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 in their home opener Sunday. Kirk Cousins threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns and Alexander Mattison played for an injured Dalvin Cook at running back. Mattison ran for 112 yards and caught 6 passes for 59 yards.

The Vikings improve to 1-2 and will host Cleveland next Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.