Vikings’ Thielen Cleared To Return For Jaguars Game

The Minnesota Vikings' quest for a playoff spot the NFC received a boost Wednesday when the team cleared wide receiver Adam Thielen to return for their Week 13 game against Jacksonville. Thielen missed the Vikings' win over Carolina due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Thielen has caught 46 passes this season for 646 yards and and NFC-high 11 touchdowns in ten games played. Kansas City's Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 13 touchdown catches.

Despite not being able to play in the Vikings' win over the Panthers, Thielen certainly appeared to be invested in the game on television.

The Vikings will host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. The game can be heard on WJON.