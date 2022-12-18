Vikings Make NFL History in Win Over Colts, Huskies Take on UMD

The Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 and made history with a win at home against Indianapolis and the St. Cloud Norsemen squeezed out a close win over North Iowa Saturday. On Sunday, the SCSU basketball teams will face UMD after some weather-related changes to their weekend schedule, the CSB basketball team will take the court in Hawaii, the Granite City Lumberjacks will play their only game of the weekend, and the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves will look to keep things rolling with matchups at home.

RECAPS:

- The Vikings continued to find the magic this season in a 39-36 history-making comeback win. Down 0-33 at the half, Minnesota scored on their opening drive of the third to start a comeback against the largest point deficit in league history. The Vikings held the Colts from scoring in the fourth and tied things up to send it to overtime. In the final moments of the extra period, Minnesota secured the win with a field goal kick. Kirk Cousins completed 34 of 54 for 460 yards, two interceptions, and four touchdowns. The wealth was shared among receivers with K.J. Osborn finishing with 157 yards and a touchdown, Justin Jefferson adding 123 yards and a touchdown, Dalvin Cook earning 95 yards and a touchdown, and Adam Thielen finishing with 41 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, C.J. Ham closed out the day with two carries for a total of a yard, but the only Minnesota rushing touchdown, while Cook added 17 carries for 95 yards. Greg Joseph hit his only field goal attempt of the day from 40 yards in OT in addition to four made PATs during regulation. Minnesota improves to 11-3 and has secured the NFC North division title and a playoff seed. The Vikings are currently projected to earn the second seed in the NFC behind the 12-1 Eagles who face the Bears Sunday afternoon. Chicago has officially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Vikings will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday to host the New York Giants (7-5-1). Pre-game coverage kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen earned their third straight win with a 4-3 decision over North Iowa. St. Cloud fell behind 3-1 in the opening period, then put up three unanswered goals through the final two frames. Tyler Dysart led the way for the Norsemen, netting two goals, while Broten Sabo and Hunter Hanson each added one. Ethan Dahlmeir made four saves and allowed three goals. Tomas Bolo was subbed in at the end of the opening periods and remained in goal for the rest of the game. He made a perfect 12 saves for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 12-12-1-1 and will take a break next week. The team will return to action with a road series in Aberdeen (15-9-1-2) starting December 30th.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (14-15) will look to win back-to-back games when they host the Bulls (11-17) on Sunday. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Both teams have won two of their last five games. Pre-game coverage tips off at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (17-11-2) will go for their fifth straight win when they host Ottawa (14-14-2). The Senators have also won their last four games. The two teams last met in October, with Minnesota earning a 4-2 win. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Bennies (6-1) are on the road in Hawaii for the Big Island Holiday Classic and will kick things off with a matchup against Worcester State University (4-6). This will be the first contest between the teams in program history. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team (7-2) will head to UMD to face the Bulldogs (8-2) in an NSIC matchup on Sunday. The two teams last met in November when the Huskies surrendered a close 56-59 loss. St. Cloud trails in the overall series 21-22. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team (5-5) will also face the Bulldogs (9-2) on the road. The last matchup between the teams resulted in an 89-94 Huskies loss in overtime. SCSU leads the all-time series 11-9. The men's game will follow the women's at 3:00 p.m.

- The West Division leading Lumberjacks (22-1-0-1) will face the South Division leading Texas RoadRunners (21-2-0-1) on the road Sunday. Both teams have won nine of their last ten. Puck-drop is set for 8:15 p.m.

