Vikings Fire Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings have decided to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman, according to ESPN.

Zimmer finished his eighth season in Minnesota on Sunday, beating the Chicago Bears 31-17 to finish the season with an 8-9 record. In his career, Zimmer posted a 72-56-1 record and had two playoff wins.

Zimmer's teams were always competitive, never finishing with a record below 7-9, but never made it over the hump in the postseason. The Vikings posted two playoff wins over the Saints in Zimmer's tenure, with one of them nearly finishing in collapse before the 'Minneapolis Miracle' in 2018.

Spielman had been with the team since 2006 and was named General Manager in 2012. While there were certainly highlights when it came to Spielman's draft picks, there were notable misses as well- particularly stretching to take Christian Ponder 12th overall in 2011.