Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Touches Water for First Time

NEW ORLEANS -- A new cruise ship has taken a major step forward in getting ready to travel the Mississippi River.

Viking says its new Viking Mississippi was 'floated out' in Louisiana this week, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water.

It is set to debut in June and will sail on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River between New Orleans and St. Paul.

The new voyages are expected to have a total of 7,500 guests this summer, and more than 17,600 during its first full sailing season in 2023.

Ports of call include stops in seven states.: Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee, Hannibal and St. Louis, Missouri, Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa, LaCrosse, Wisconsin and Red Wing and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Viking Mississippi can hold 386 guests in 193 all outside staterooms.