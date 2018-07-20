Veranda Lounge in Downtown St. Cloud Being Sold

ST. CLOUD -- The Veranda Lounge on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud is being sold.

According to city documents, there is an application for the transfer of the liquor license from current owners 22 Rock Corporation, which is Mark and Dan Barth, to TBA Intertainment, LLC, which is Raymond Herrington, Steven Letnes and Peter Poepping.

The documents say there are no plans to change the daily operations and it will continue to operate as a theater.

According to their website, Mark and Dan Barth bought the building in February 1997.

During Monday night's city council meeting the council is expected to set a public hearing for August 6th.