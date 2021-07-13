Update: FEMA Awards St. Cloud $2.4 Million for Bat Cave Project

ST. CLOUD -- An update to a story we first told you about back in May, the federal government has awarded the city of St. Cloud nearly $2.4 million toward a ravine stabilization project.

The project involves the installation of a new storm sewer to reroute the current sewer built in the 1920s. The rerouting will establish a new water outlet to the Mississippi River preventing excessive stormwater runoff from flowing into the ravine.

Bat Cave, photo courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

As part of the project in the Highbanks neighborhood, it is hoped the current ravine will once again be a haven for bats. Several decades ago bats were common in the cave, but flooding in recent years had made them scarce.

Map courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

The FEMA money will pay 75 percent of the $3.1 million cost. The remaining 25 percent will be provided by the city. The city has also secured an $800,000 state grant.

