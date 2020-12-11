Unity Spiritual Center Hosting Dismantling Racism Forum

SARTELL -- A local church is hosting an online seminar open to the whole community on Saturday. Unity Spiritual Center of Central Minnesota’s “Dismantling Racism” zoom forum will run from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

The hands-on, interactive forum is being facilitated by former teacher Denny Smith who has been conducting diversity and inclusion training for the past 10 years.

Some of the topics covered include overcoming fear and bias, learning how to have courageous and civil discussions, as well as how to deal with systemic change in areas such as education and healthcare.

For more information on the seminar, you can email info@unityspiritualcentercm.org and to register, you can email denny@dennysmith.com.