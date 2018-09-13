Uncle On Trial in Death of Baby in St. Louis County

DULUTH (AP) -- The uncle of a baby who was killed in a house fire in St. Louis County is on trial for the child's death.

Twenty-six-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski is charged with manslaughter and other counts in the August 2017 death of 11-month-old Bentley Koski . Prosecutors say Bonacci-Koski left his nephew home alone that day when a fire broke out.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Thayer said during opening statements Wednesday that child was ``trapped in that crib and completely dependent on his uncle.''

Public defender J.D. Schmid says Bonacci-Koski did not leave the house intending to put the child's life in danger. The trial continues Thursday.