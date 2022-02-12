U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Beats Canada in Preliminary Round

BEIJING -- The United States Olympic men's hockey team is continuing to find success in Beijing. Team USA beat Canada 4-2 in their second preliminary match of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. It is the first time the U.S. has beaten Canada since 2010.

Strauss Mann made 35 saves for Team USA and allowed just two goals. It was a quiet day for SCSU hockey players Nick Perbix and Sam Hentges, but Gopher hockey player Ben Meyers came up with a goal in the win. Kenny Agostino, Andy Miele, and Brendan Brisson each added one as well for the United States.

The U.S. is in Group A along with Germany, China, Canada and previously beat the host nation 8-0. Team USA will close out the round-robin-style group play of the preliminary games at 7:10 a.m. central time on Sunday with a matchup against Germany.

