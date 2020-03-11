U of M Shifts to Online as COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Hit 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota is suspending in-person instruction at its five campuses through at least April 1 in response to the new coronavirus.

The university is extending spring breaks on the Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses through March 18; Crookston and Morris are slated to be off through March 20. After that, the university said all students on all campuses would be taught virtually.

The move comes as Minnesota health officials confirm the state's fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19. The newest cases are in Olmsted and Ramsey Counties. Both patients are recovering at home.