Two St. Cloud Area Teams to Play in Legion State Tournament
The American Legion Baseball State tournament takes place Thursday - Sunday in Rochester. Both Foley and Sartell will play in the event beginning with pool play today.
Pool play schedule:
Foley vs. Tri-City Red, 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Foley vs. Mankato American, 6:00 p.m. Thursday
Foley vs. Northfield, 10:30 a.m. Friday
Sartell vs. Wayzata, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Sartell vs. Duluth, 6:00 p.m. Thursday
Sartell vs. Hastings, 1:00 p.m. Friday
Bracket play starts Saturday and the tournament concludes Sunday.