Two St. Cloud Area Teams to Play in Legion State Tournament

The American Legion Baseball State tournament takes place Thursday - Sunday in Rochester. Both Foley and Sartell will play in the event beginning with pool play today.

Pool play schedule:

Foley vs. Tri-City Red, 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Foley vs. Mankato American, 6:00 p.m. Thursday

Foley vs. Northfield, 10:30 a.m. Friday

Sartell vs. Wayzata, 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Sartell vs. Duluth, 6:00 p.m. Thursday

Sartell vs. Hastings, 1:00 p.m. Friday

Bracket play starts Saturday and the tournament concludes Sunday.