Two People Seriously Hurt in Rollover Near Willmar

WILLMAR -- Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 40 just west of Willmar.

Nineteen-year-old Marcus Ornelas of Willmar was driving east when his Suburban left the road and rolled. He was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

His two passengers, 28-year-old Brianna Bauer of Raymond and 26-year-old Mahamed Kadir of Willmar, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

