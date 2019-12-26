Two-Car Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital

LITCHFIELD -- A two-car crash in rural Meeker County sent one person to the hospital.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 12 near County Road 34 in Litchfield Township. Officials say 34-year-old Christopher Larsen of Litchfield was attempting to make a left turn from the eastbound lane of Highway 12 when he crashed into a westbound car driven by 69-year-old John Winquist of Litchfield.

Larsen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.