Twins Take 2 1/2 game Lead Into White Sox Series

The Twins lead the American League Central by 2 1/2 games over 2nd place Cleveland after posting a 6-3 win at Texas Sunday. The Twins swept the Rangers in 4 games while Cleveland split 4 game with the Yankees.

The Twins start a 3-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson (11-5) gets the start on the mound for the Twins while right hander Ivan Nova (8-9) takes the hill for Chicago.

Cleveland has the day off Monday and will start a 3-game series at the New York Mets Tuesday night.