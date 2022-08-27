Twins Stop Skid With Shutout Win, Vikings Facing Denver Saturday

After losing six straight, the Minnesota Twins got back in the win column with a shutout victory over San Francisco Friday night. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road for their final preseason matchup against the Broncos.

RECAPS:

- The Twins routed the Giants 9-0 Friday. Kyle Garlick led Minnesota with three runs. Joe Ryan threw eight strikeouts and allowed two hits and no runs through the first six innings. The Twins improve to 63-61 and the Giants fall to 61-63. The teams will play game two at Target Field on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will have one last chance to dust off the rust and find their groove before the start of the regular season when they visit Denver Saturday night. Minnesota has lost both of their other preseason games, while the Broncos are 1-1. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

