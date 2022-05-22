Twins Stay Hot in Kansas City, Wolverines Eliminate Norsemen

The Minnesota Twins beat Kansas City in game two, but the St. Cloud Norsemen found themselves eliminated from the Robertson Cup with a loss to Anchorage in game two, and the Minnesota Lynx got pummeled by Dallas on the road Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Twins notched a 9-2 win in game two of the series against the Royals. Luis Arráez led Minnesota with three runs, while Gio Urshela added two more. Joe Ryan threw six strikeouts and allowed five hits and one run in nearly six innings. Caleb Thielbar, Joe Smith, and Cody Stashak combined for two strikeouts, two hits, and one run in the remainder of the game. The Twins control the series 2-0 and improve to 24-16 and the Royals fall to 14-25. The teams will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium to close out the series with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen saw their season come to an end when they got swept up 6-2 by Anchorage in game two of the Robertson Cup Semifinal series. Hunter Bischoff led all scorers with two goals for the Wolverines. Brandon Lajoie and Broten Sabo each netted one for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made 20 saves in the loss. St. Cloud outshot Anchorage 36-24 in the loss. The Norsemen end the season 47-18-5-1 overall. The Wolverines will advance to the championship game to compete for their very first NAHL title.

- The Lynx blew up a close game in the third quarter and did not recover in the fourth, falling to Dallas 94-78. Minnesota held a 27-22 lead after the first frame, and a 45-43 advantage at the half, but gave up 36 points while only managing to score 19 in the third. Marina Mabrey led all scorers with 22 points for the Wings. Sylvia Fowles, Jessica Shepard, and Kayla McBride each earned 14 points for Minnesota. The Lynx fall to 1-6 and mark their worst start since the 2007 season when they started 0-7. They will have another opportunity to turn things around on Tuesday when they host the also floundering 1-4 New York Liberty. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

